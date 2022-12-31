Vanguard Commentary: Closing the Gender Gap in IRA Balances

One way IRA investors may unknowingly falter, regardless of gender, is when rolling money into an IRA from another retirement plan, such as a 401(k). Funds rolled into an IRA are often put into a cash-like vehicle by default unless 1) an investor picks funds to invest in when making the rollover, or 2) their investments are brought over “in kind” from their retirement plan to their IRA.

Said another way: An allocation from another retirement plan does not automatically carry over into an IRA. If rollover funds are not invested, an investor can't capitalize on long-term market returns.

Our research shows that a larger proportion of women leave rollover funds uninvested compared with men, as illustrated in the figure below. On average, 56% of women who make an IRA rollover miss out on one year of market returns by leaving funds uninvested (compared with 44% of men), and 33% miss out on seven years of returns (compared with 23% of men).

However, when women do invest, they tend to build well-diversified portfolios to meet their financial goals. Our data as of December 31, 2022, show that about 44% of women with IRAs were using professionally managed allocations, either by holding a target-date fund or a balanced fund or by enrolling in an advice service, compared with about 40% of men.