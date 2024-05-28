On May 28, 2024, MALLETT CONRAD L JR, Director at Lear Corp (LEA, Financial), executed a sale of 1,278 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Lear Corp. The shares were sold at a price of $124.55, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Lear Corp (LEA, Financial) is a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, serving every major automaker in the world. Lear's products are designed to deliver superior in-vehicle experiences, support vehicle electrification, and provide the building blocks for autonomous driving.

Over the past year, MALLETT CONRAD L JR has sold a total of 1,278 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale has reduced the insider's holdings to zero.

The insider transaction history for Lear Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells over the past year. This pattern of activity provides a context for the current transaction by the insider.

As of the latest sale date, Lear Corp has a market cap of $6.93 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.31, which is below the industry median of 16.1. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation compared to the broader industry.

The GF Value of Lear Corp is $165.77, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are positioning themselves with respect to their holdings in Lear Corp.

