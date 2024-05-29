On May 29, 2024, Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering customer relationship management technology that connects companies and customers through its Customer 360 platform.

Performance Overview

Salesforce Inc reported first-quarter revenue of $9.13 billion, marking an 11% year-over-year increase, surpassing the analyst estimate of $9.147 billion. The company's GAAP operating margin stood at 18.7%, while the non-GAAP operating margin was 32.1%. The current remaining performance obligation reached $26.4 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Financial Achievements

Salesforce Inc's first-quarter operating cash flow surged by 39% year-over-year to $6.25 billion, with free cash flow increasing by 43% to $6.08 billion. The company returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and $0.4 billion in dividend payments.

“Our profitable growth trajectory continues to drive strong cash flow generation. Q1 operating cash flow was $6.25 billion, up 39% year-over-year. Q1 free cash flow was $6.1 billion, up 43% year-over-year,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Total Revenue $9.13 Billion $8.25 Billion Subscription & Support Revenue $8.59 Billion $7.64 Billion Operating Income $1.71 Billion $0.41 Billion Net Income $1.53 Billion $0.20 Billion GAAP EPS $1.56 $0.20

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Salesforce Inc's balance sheet remains robust, with significant improvements in operating and free cash flows. The company's strategic focus on disciplined profitable growth is evident from its substantial cash flow generation and capital return program.

Guidance and Future Outlook

For the second quarter of FY25, Salesforce Inc projects revenue between $9.20 billion and $9.25 billion, reflecting a 7% to 8% year-over-year growth. The full-year FY25 revenue guidance remains at $37.7 billion to $38.0 billion, with an 8% to 9% year-over-year increase. The company maintains its non-GAAP operating margin guidance at 32.5% for the full year.

“We delivered another quarter of disciplined profitable growth, with GAAP operating margin of 18.7%, up 1,370 basis points year-over-year, and Non-GAAP operating margin of 32.1%, up 450 basis points year-over-year,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce.

Conclusion

Salesforce Inc's strong financial performance in Q1 FY25, marked by significant revenue growth and robust cash flow generation, underscores its market leadership and strategic focus on profitable growth. The company's continued investment in AI and customer relationship management technology positions it well for future growth, despite the challenges in the macroeconomic environment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Salesforce Inc for further details.