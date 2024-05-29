Salesforce Inc (CRM) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS Soars to $1.56, Revenue Slightly Misses at $9.13 Billion

First Quarter Results Highlight Robust Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $9.13 billion, up 11% year-over-year, slightly below the estimate of $9.15 billion.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: 18.7%, up 1,370 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $1.53 billion, significantly higher than $199 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.56, compared to $0.20 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $6.08 billion, up 43% year-over-year.
  • Shareholder Returns: $2.2 billion in share repurchases and $0.4 billion in dividend payments.
Article's Main Image

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering customer relationship management technology that connects companies and customers through its Customer 360 platform.

Performance Overview

Salesforce Inc reported first-quarter revenue of $9.13 billion, marking an 11% year-over-year increase, surpassing the analyst estimate of $9.147 billion. The company's GAAP operating margin stood at 18.7%, while the non-GAAP operating margin was 32.1%. The current remaining performance obligation reached $26.4 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

1795915878768996352.png

Financial Achievements

Salesforce Inc's first-quarter operating cash flow surged by 39% year-over-year to $6.25 billion, with free cash flow increasing by 43% to $6.08 billion. The company returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and $0.4 billion in dividend payments.

“Our profitable growth trajectory continues to drive strong cash flow generation. Q1 operating cash flow was $6.25 billion, up 39% year-over-year. Q1 free cash flow was $6.1 billion, up 43% year-over-year,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Total Revenue $9.13 Billion $8.25 Billion
Subscription & Support Revenue $8.59 Billion $7.64 Billion
Operating Income $1.71 Billion $0.41 Billion
Net Income $1.53 Billion $0.20 Billion
GAAP EPS $1.56 $0.20

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Salesforce Inc's balance sheet remains robust, with significant improvements in operating and free cash flows. The company's strategic focus on disciplined profitable growth is evident from its substantial cash flow generation and capital return program.

Guidance and Future Outlook

For the second quarter of FY25, Salesforce Inc projects revenue between $9.20 billion and $9.25 billion, reflecting a 7% to 8% year-over-year growth. The full-year FY25 revenue guidance remains at $37.7 billion to $38.0 billion, with an 8% to 9% year-over-year increase. The company maintains its non-GAAP operating margin guidance at 32.5% for the full year.

“We delivered another quarter of disciplined profitable growth, with GAAP operating margin of 18.7%, up 1,370 basis points year-over-year, and Non-GAAP operating margin of 32.1%, up 450 basis points year-over-year,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce.

Conclusion

Salesforce Inc's strong financial performance in Q1 FY25, marked by significant revenue growth and robust cash flow generation, underscores its market leadership and strategic focus on profitable growth. The company's continued investment in AI and customer relationship management technology positions it well for future growth, despite the challenges in the macroeconomic environment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Salesforce Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.