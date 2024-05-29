On May 29, 2024, Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and significant growth in key metrics. Nutanix Inc provides native hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses, offering an Enterprise Cloud Platform that integrates web-scale engineering, consumer-grade design, virtualization, and storage into a resilient, software-defined solution. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, with additional presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and other regions.

Performance Highlights

Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial) reported a 24% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $1.82 billion, and a 17% increase in revenue, totaling $524.6 million for Q3 FY2024. These figures surpassed analyst estimates of $516.18 million in revenue. The company's disciplined execution and strong business model were key drivers behind these results.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a GAAP gross margin of 84.8%, up from 81.6% in the same quarter last year, and a non-GAAP gross margin of 86.5%, up from 84.0%. Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial) also reported a significant improvement in its GAAP operating loss, which narrowed to $11.6 million from $58.6 million in Q3 FY2023. Non-GAAP operating income saw a substantial increase to $73.3 million from $17.2 million in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV) Billings $288.9 million $239.8 million 20% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1.82 billion $1.47 billion 24% Revenue $524.6 million $448.6 million 17% GAAP Gross Margin 84.8% 81.6% 320 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 86.5% 84.0% 250 bps GAAP Operating Loss $(11.6) million $(58.6) million $47.0 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $73.3 million $17.2 million $56.1 million Free Cash Flow $78.3 million $52.7 million $25.6 million

Commentary and Analysis

“We delivered solid third quarter results reflecting disciplined execution and the strength of our business model,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our recent announcements around modern applications, generative AI and partnerships reflect our continued focus on driving innovation and broadening our partnerships to further enhance the value proposition of Nutanix Cloud Platform.”

“Our third quarter results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance with 24% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Nutanix Inc (NTNX, Financial) projects ACV Billings between $295 million and $305 million, and revenue between $530 million and $540 million. The company also expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 85% to 86% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 9% to 10%. For the full fiscal year 2024, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) anticipates revenue between $2.13 billion and $2.14 billion, with a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 86% and free cash flow between $520 million and $540 million.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nutanix Inc for further details.