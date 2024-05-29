nCino Inc (NCNO) Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue and EPS Beat Expectations with 13% Growth

Revenue and Subscription Growth Drive Positive Financial Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $128.1 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $126.65 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(3.0) million, a significant improvement from $(11.2) million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.03) per share, compared to $(0.10) per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin of (3)%, an improvement of approximately 500 basis points year-over-year.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $134.8 million as of April 30, 2024.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): $1.069 billion, up 17% from $914.0 million as of April 30, 2023.
  • Subscription Revenue: $110.4 million, up 13% year-over-year.
On May 29, 2024, Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Ncino Inc, a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, reported significant growth in both total and subscription revenues, alongside notable improvements in operating margins.

Company Overview

Ncino Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to digitize, automate, and streamline complex processes for financial institutions. The company's platform leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance client onboarding, loan management, account opening, and regulatory compliance. Ncino primarily generates revenue from subscription services and serves a diverse clientele, including enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions, with the majority of its revenue originating from the United States.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Ncino Inc reported total revenues of $128.1 million, a 13% increase from $113.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Subscription revenues also grew by 13%, reaching $110.4 million compared to $97.3 million in Q1 FY24. These results exceeded analyst estimates of $126.65 million in revenue.

Despite the positive revenue growth, Ncino Inc faced challenges, including a GAAP operating loss of $(3.7) million, though this was a significant improvement from the $(8.6) million loss reported in Q1 FY24. The company's non-GAAP operating income saw a substantial increase to $24.4 million from $10.9 million in the prior year, highlighting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Key Financial Achievements

One of the most notable achievements for Ncino Inc was the improvement in its operating margins. The GAAP operating margin improved by approximately 500 basis points year-over-year to (3)%, while the non-GAAP operating margin increased by 900 basis points to 19%. These improvements are critical for a software company like Ncino, as they indicate enhanced profitability and operational efficiency.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY24 Q1 FY25
Total Revenues $113.7 million $128.1 million
Subscription Revenues $97.3 million $110.4 million
GAAP Operating Loss $(8.6) million $(3.7) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $10.9 million $24.4 million
GAAP Net Loss $(11.2) million $(3.0) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $8.0 million $22.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Ncino Inc reported cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $134.8 million, up from $112.1 million at the end of January 2024. The company's total assets increased to $1.42 billion from $1.34 billion, reflecting strong financial health and liquidity. Additionally, Ncino's total liabilities rose to $355.9 million from $287.8 million, primarily due to an increase in deferred revenue and the revolving credit facility.

Commentary and Business Highlights

Building on our fourth quarter momentum, we had a great start to the year, achieving our highest first-quarter gross sales in Company history," said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO at nCino. "Our strong sales execution produced wins across multiple markets, highlighting the breadth and depth of our product portfolio and the effectiveness of our single platform strategy."

Recent business highlights include a signed expansion agreement with M&T Bank for Continuous Credit Monitoring, growth in relationships with a $15 billion-asset bank, and an expanded partnership with a district bank in the Farm Credit System. Ncino also added a new logo with a specialist lender in the U.K. and hosted a successful nSight 2024 conference with over 1,600 attendees.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Ncino Inc provided guidance for the second quarter ending July 31, 2024, with total revenues expected between $130.5 million and $131.5 million, and subscription revenues between $112.5 million and $113.5 million. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company anticipates total revenues between $538.5 million and $544.5 million, and subscription revenues between $463.0 million and $469.0 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ncino Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.