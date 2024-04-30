On May 29, 2024, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. Okta, a cloud-native security company specializing in identity and access management, reported significant growth in both revenue and profitability.

Company Overview

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) is a San Francisco-based firm that went public in 2017. The company focuses on providing secure identity and access management solutions for workforces and customers. Okta's offerings enable employees to securely access cloud-based and on-premises resources, while also allowing clients' customers to securely access applications.

Performance Highlights

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) reported total revenue of $617 million for Q1 FY2025, marking a 19% year-over-year increase. Subscription revenue grew by 20% year-over-year to $603 million. These figures surpassed the analyst estimates of $604.34 million in revenue.

The company's current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 15% year-over-year to $1.949 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential. Additionally, Okta achieved record operating cash flow of $219 million and free cash flow of $214 million.

Financial Achievements

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) reported a GAAP operating loss of $47 million, or 8% of total revenue, a significant improvement from the $160 million loss in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $133 million, or 22% of total revenue, compared to $37 million, or 7% of total revenue, in Q1 FY2024.

GAAP net loss was $40 million, translating to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.24, compared to a GAAP net loss of $119 million, or $0.74 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $117 million, with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share of $0.70 and $0.65, respectively.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Total Revenue $617 million $518 million Subscription Revenue $603 million $503 million GAAP Operating Loss $(47) million $(160) million Non-GAAP Operating Income $133 million $37 million GAAP Net Loss $(40) million $(119) million Non-GAAP Net Income $117 million $38 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial) held $2.320 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The company reported net cash provided by operations of $219 million, a significant increase from $129 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Free cash flow also saw a substantial rise to $214 million, compared to $124 million in Q1 FY2024.

Commentary and Analysis

“We began the new fiscal year with record non-GAAP profitability and cash flow as we continue to benefit from the operating efficiency actions we’ve taken over the past several quarters,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta.

Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial)'s strong financial performance underscores the effectiveness of its operational efficiency measures and its critical role in modernizing identity security for organizations. The company's ability to generate substantial cash flow and improve profitability positions it well for future growth in both the workforce and customer identity markets.

