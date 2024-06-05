UiPath Inc (PATH) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates with 16% Growth, ARR Up 21%

UiPath Inc (PATH) released its 8-K filing on May 29, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Summary
  • Revenue: $335 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $333.04 million.
  • Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR): $1.508 billion, an increase of 21% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Loss: $(49) million, compared to $(46.4) million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(28.7) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to $(31.9) million, or $(0.06) per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $100 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow reaching $101 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 83%, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 86%.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $1.9 billion as of April 30, 2024.
UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending April 30, 2024. The company, known for its end-to-end automation platform, demonstrated significant growth in key financial metrics, surpassing analyst estimates for revenue.

Performance Highlights

UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) reported a revenue of $335 million for Q1 FY2025, a 16% increase year-over-year, exceeding the analyst estimate of $333.04 million. The company also achieved an Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) of $1.508 billion, marking a 21% year-over-year growth. This performance underscores the strategic importance of UiPath's automation solutions in digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Financial Achievements

Key financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net new ARR of $44 million.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate of 118%.
  • GAAP gross margin of 83% and non-GAAP gross margin of 86%.
  • GAAP operating loss of $49 million, contrasted by a non-GAAP operating income of $50 million.
  • Net cash flow from operations reached $100 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow at $101 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $1.9 billion as of April 30, 2024.

Income Statement Overview

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $335,112 $289,588
Gross Profit $279,787 $245,921
Operating Loss $(49,465) $(46,411)
Net Loss $(28,736) $(31,901)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) maintained a strong balance sheet with total assets amounting to $2.845 billion and total liabilities of $818 million as of April 30, 2024. The company reported a net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to $1.147 billion, reflecting a robust liquidity position.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are pleased to report that ARR surpassed $1.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a testament to our market-leading Business Automation Platform and the strategic role automation plays in digital transformation," said Daniel Dines, UiPath Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

Despite the positive performance, UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) acknowledged challenges such as increased deal scrutiny and lengthening sales cycles for large multi-year deals. These factors, along with the current macroeconomic environment and leadership transition, have been considered in the updated guidance for the remainder of the year.

Updated Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million.
  • ARR in the range of $1.543 billion to $1.548 billion as of July 31, 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of approximately breakeven.

For the full fiscal year 2025, the company anticipates:

  • Revenue in the range of $1.405 billion to $1.410 billion.
  • ARR in the range of $1.660 billion to $1.665 billion as of January 31, 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $145 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UiPath Inc for further details.

