On May 29, 2024, C3.ai Inc (AI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2024. C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that provides software-as-a-service applications enabling customers to develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Highlights

C3.ai Inc reported a robust fiscal fourth quarter with total revenue of $86.6 million, a 20% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $84.40 million. Subscription revenue, which constitutes 92% of total revenue, grew by 41% to $79.9 million. The company achieved a GAAP gross profit of $51.6 million, representing a 60% gross margin, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $60.9 million, representing a 70% non-GAAP gross margin. The GAAP net loss per share was $(0.59), while the non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.11), significantly better than the estimated earnings per share of -0.75.

For the full fiscal year 2024, C3.ai Inc reported total revenue of $310.6 million, a 16% increase from the previous year, exceeding the estimated revenue of $308.37 million. Subscription revenue for the year was $278.1 million, up 21% year-over-year. The company reported a GAAP gross profit of $178.6 million, representing a 57% gross margin, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $215.6 million, representing a 69% non-GAAP gross margin. The GAAP net loss per share was $(2.34), while the non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.47), better than the estimated annual earnings per share of -2.53.

Performance and Challenges

C3.ai Inc's performance highlights its strong market position and growing demand for Enterprise AI solutions. The company experienced its fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth, driven by increased adoption across 19 industries and significant federal revenue growth, which more than doubled for the year. However, the company continues to face challenges with its net losses, which, despite improvements, remain substantial.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

The company's financial achievements are significant for the software industry, particularly in the AI sector. The substantial growth in subscription revenue underscores the increasing reliance on AI-driven solutions across various industries. The positive free cash flow of $18.8 million and strong cash reserves of $750.4 million position C3.ai Inc well for future investments and growth opportunities.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23 Total Revenue $86.6M $72.4M $310.6M $266.8M Subscription Revenue $79.9M $56.9M $278.1M $230.4M GAAP Gross Profit $51.6M $47.5M $178.6M $180.5M Non-GAAP Gross Profit $60.9M -- $215.6M -- GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.59) $(0.58) $(2.34) $(2.45) Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.11) -- $(0.47) --

Commentary and Analysis

“We finished a strong quarter and closed out a huge year for C3 AI. This was our fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth. Our fourth quarter revenue grew by 20% year-over-year to $86.6 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance. Our full year revenue grew by 16% to $310.6 million, also exceeding the top end of our guidance,” said C3 AI CEO and Chairman Thomas M. Siebel.

The company's strategic focus on expanding its federal business has paid off, with federal revenue more than doubling in FY24. C3.ai Inc closed 65 federal agreements, an increase of 48% year-over-year, and made significant inroads into new federal organizations. This expansion is crucial as it not only diversifies the company's revenue streams but also solidifies its position as a leader in the AI sector.

Overall, C3.ai Inc's strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives position it well for future success. The company's ability to exceed revenue and earnings estimates, coupled with its expanding market presence, underscores its potential for continued growth in the Enterprise AI space.

