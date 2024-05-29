American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q1 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses Expectations

Record Revenue and Strong Profit Growth

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.1 billion, up 6% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1.15 billion.
  • Operating Income: $78 million, significantly higher than last year's GAAP operating income of $23 million.
  • Gross Profit: $464 million, reflecting a gross margin rate of 40.6%, an increase of 240 basis points.
  • EPS: Diluted earnings per share of $0.34, with average diluted shares outstanding at 201 million.
  • Inventory: Total ending inventory increased 9% to $681 million, with units up 10%.
  • Shareholder Returns: Approximately $60 million returned to shareholders, including $35 million in share repurchases and $25 million in dividends.
  • Store Performance: Aerie revenue rose 4% to $373 million, with comp sales up 6%, while American Eagle revenue increased 8% to $725 million, with comp sales growing 7%.
Article's Main Image

On May 29, 2024, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst expectations. The specialty retailer, known for its apparel and accessories, reported record revenue and significant profit growth, driven by strong execution of its growth strategy.

Company Overview

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a total net revenue of $1.1 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. This performance was driven by a 4% rise in store revenue and a notable 12% increase in digital revenue.

1795920950433312768.png

The company's gross profit rose by 12% to $464 million, reflecting a gross margin rate of 40.6%, which expanded by 240 basis points. This margin expansion was attributed to strong inventory management, a shift to a more profitable clearance strategy, and lower product and transportation costs.

Segment Performance

The Aerie segment achieved an all-time high first-quarter revenue of $373 million, with comparable sales up 6%. The American Eagle segment also showed strong performance with revenue of $725 million, an 8% increase, and comparable sales growth of 7%.

Operating Income and Earnings

Operating income for the quarter was $78 million, significantly higher than the $23 million reported in the same period last year. This represents a 76% increase compared to last year's adjusted operating income of $44 million. The operating margin expanded by 270 basis points to 6.8%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.27.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

American Eagle Outfitters Inc ended the quarter with total assets of $3.56 billion, up from $3.37 billion in the same period last year. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $300.5 million, a significant increase from $117.8 million. Inventory levels increased by 9% to $681 million, reflecting the company's shift to a more profitable clearance strategy.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Expenditures

In the first quarter, the company returned approximately $60 million in cash to shareholders, including the repurchase of 1.5 million shares for approximately $35 million and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, totaling approximately $25 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $36 million, with expectations for fiscal 2024 ranging between $200 to $250 million.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, American Eagle Outfitters Inc expects operating income to be in the range of $445 to $465 million, with revenue projected to increase by 2 to 4% compared to last year. For the second quarter, operating income is expected to be between $95 to $100 million, with revenue anticipated to rise by high-single digits.

Overall, American Eagle Outfitters Inc's strong first-quarter performance underscores the effectiveness of its growth strategy and positions the company well for continued success in fiscal 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Eagle Outfitters Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.