U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL) Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates, Annual Revenue Misses, Net Loss Reported

Quarterly and Annual Performance Overview

Summary
  • Quarterly Revenue: $1,179.17 million, slightly above the estimate of $1,167.35 million.
  • Annual Revenue: $5,625.67 million, falling short of the annual estimate of $5,700.94 million.
  • Quarterly Net Loss: ($0.9) million, compared to net earnings of $37.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Annual Net Earnings: $628.7 million, down from $924.5 million in the previous year.
  • Self-Moving Equipment Rental Revenue: Decreased by $10.0 million (1%) in Q4 and $253.2 million (7%) for the full year compared to fiscal 2022.
  • Self-Storage Revenue: Increased by $17.5 million (9%) in Q4 and $86.6 million (12%) for the full year compared to fiscal 2022.
  • Depreciation and Gains on Disposals: Total depreciation expense for the year was $817.89 million, with net gains on disposals of rental equipment decreasing by $91.8 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 29, 2024, U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. U-Haul Holding Co is an American moving truck, trailer, and self-storage rental company. The company also provides moving boxes, packing supplies, LPG (propane) refills, trailer hitch and wiring installation, storage container rentals, and other services. It has three reportable segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The majority of its revenue comes from the Moving and Storage segment.

1795930901637656576.png

Performance and Challenges

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, U-Haul Holding Co reported net earnings available to shareholders of $628.7 million, a significant decrease from $924.5 million in the previous year. For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the company reported a net loss of ($0.9) million compared to net earnings of $37.4 million for the same period last year. This performance is crucial as it reflects the company's ability to generate profit and manage expenses effectively.

Chairman Joe Shoen commented,

“We are still a bit shy of where I expected to be on One-way moving transactions. Our self-storage product has been strong. Rate cutting across many markets could erode our so far firm self-storage pricing. I continue to see pockets of opportunity for self-storage expansion and am pursuing these. We have a solid team in place and are focused.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, U-Haul Holding Co achieved several financial milestones. Self-storage revenues increased by $17.5 million, or 9%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same period last year, and by $86.6 million, or 12%, for the full year. The average number of occupied units increased by 6%, or 31,000 units, during the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. These achievements are significant as they highlight the company's growth in the self-storage segment, which is a critical revenue driver.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Self-moving equipment rental revenues $716,283 $726,298 $3,624,695 $3,877,917
Self-storage revenues $212,701 $195,246 $831,069 $744,492
Consolidated revenue $1,179,170 $1,188,651 $5,625,674 $5,864,691

Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased by $11.6 million in the fourth quarter, while net gains from the sales of rental equipment decreased by $32.0 million. For the full fiscal year, depreciation on the rental fleet increased by $44.0 million, and net gains from the sale of rental equipment decreased by $91.8 million. These metrics are important as they reflect the company's investment in maintaining and upgrading its fleet, which is essential for operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Analysis of Performance

U-Haul Holding Co's performance in fiscal 2024 highlights both strengths and areas for improvement. The decline in self-moving equipment rental revenues and the increase in operating costs, particularly personnel costs, have impacted profitability. However, the growth in self-storage revenues and the company's strategic focus on expanding this segment are positive indicators for future growth.

Overall, U-Haul Holding Co's fiscal 2024 results underscore the importance of balancing cost management with strategic investments in growth areas. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges and leverages opportunities in the coming fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from U-Haul Holding Co for further details.

