Today's trading session saw a negative bias with broad selling activity keeping major indices in the red throughout the day. Indices closed near their session lows as increased selling in heavily-weighted stocks limited index-level losses.

Amazon.com (AMZN) fell 0.1% to $182.02, Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 0.3% to $429.17, and Alphabet (GOOG) declined 0.4% to $177.40. AMZN had been up as much as 1.1%, MSFT was up 0.11% at its high, and GOOG showed a 0.14% gain at its peak.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended the day with losses. The energy sector was among the top laggards, falling 1.8% due to declining commodity prices. WTI crude oil futures dropped 0.8% to $79.25/bbl, and natural gas futures slid 5.7% to $2.66/mmbtu.

Marathon Oil (MRO) bucked the trend, surging 8.4% to $28.68 after ConocoPhillips (COP) announced it would acquire MRO in an all-stock transaction. COP fell 3.1% to $115.25.

The industrial sector also struggled, dropping 1.4%, largely due to weak airline stocks. American Airlines (AAL) fell 13.5% to $11.62 after lowering its Q2 EPS below consensus and reducing its adjusted operating margin and TRASM guidance.

Today's losses were part of a normal consolidation after a recent strong run. Despite the decline, the S&P 500 is still up 4.6% this month, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 8.1% since the start of May.

Treasury yields contributed to the downside in equities. The 10-yr note yield rose eight basis points to 4.62%, while the 2-yr note yield remained unchanged at 4.98%. Yields were already moving higher, but weak demand for a $44 billion 7-yr Treasury note sale spurred increased selling.

Economic data today included the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index, which declined 5.7%, with refinance applications plunging 14% and purchase applications dropping 1%. The Fed's latest Beige Book indicated that national economic activity continued to expand from early April to mid-May, but it did not significantly impact bonds or equities.

Nasdaq Composite: +12.7% YTD

S&P 500: +10.4% YTD

S&P Midcap 400: +5.0% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +2.0% YTD

Russell 2000: +0.5% YTD

Guru Stock Picks

MS Global Franchise Portfolio has made the following transactions:

Reduce in TMO by 24.75%

Sold out in NKE

Add in AON by 22.6%

New position in UNH

Bill Nygren has made the following transactions:

Reduce in COF by 12.02%

Sold out in HCA

Add in WBD by 32.65%

New position in KVUE

Oakmark Intl Small Cap has made the following transactions:

Reduce in TSX:CIGI by 2.84%

Sold out in XMAD:APPS

Add in LSE:STJ by 21.38%

New position in TSE:3626

Salesforce (CRM, Financial) shares plunged nearly 11% in extended-hours trading on Wednesday after the enterprise software giant reported fiscal first-quarter results and guidance that missed estimates. Salesforce earned an adjusted $2.44 per share on $9.13B in revenue, slightly missing analysts' expectations of $2.37 per share on $9.15B in revenue. The company forecasted second-quarter earnings below expectations, contributing to the decline in share price.

UiPath (PATH, Financial) shares fell sharply by 18.92% after the company reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, which beat estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $335M, which also surpassed expectations by $1.99M. Despite the earnings beat, the announcement of CEO Rob Enslin's resignation and the reappointment of founder Daniel Dines as CEO added uncertainty to the company's future, contributing to the decline in stock price.

C3.ai (AI, Financial) shares surged nearly 13% in extended-hours trading following the release of fiscal fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations. The company reported revenue of $86.6M, surpassing the $85.9M estimate, and provided strong guidance for fiscal 2025, expecting revenue between $370M and $395M, above the $367.7M estimate. CEO Thomas Siebel highlighted the increasing demand for Enterprise AI and the company's market position.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) is seeking a senior engineer to develop a television and sports app for Android, according to a recent job listing. This move could indicate Apple's intention to expand its TV+ service to the rival Android platform, aiming to capture a larger share of the video streaming market. The expansion could help Apple compete more effectively with other streaming giants like Netflix and Disney.

Okta (OKTA, Financial) shares snapped six straight sessions of losses, closing 0.2% higher at $96.4 on Wednesday. The cybersecurity firm reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65, beating estimates by $0.10, and revenue of $617M, surpassing expectations by $12.54M. The company also provided a positive outlook for Q2 and fiscal 2025, expecting continued growth in revenue and operating income.

Pure Storage (PSTG, Financial) reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32, beating estimates by $0.11, and revenue of $693.5M, exceeding expectations by $12.59M. The company saw significant growth in subscription services revenue, which increased by 23% year-over-year. Pure Storage provided strong guidance for Q2 and fiscal 2025, anticipating continued revenue growth and profitability.

HP (HPQ, Financial) reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82, beating estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $12.8B, which was slightly above expectations. The company generated $0.6B in operating cash flow and returned $0.4B to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. HP provided a positive outlook for Q3, expecting continued growth in earnings per share and revenue.

AbbVie (ABBV, Financial) shares traded in the red on Wednesday, marking the seventh consecutive day of losses. The stock closed down 0.32% at $154.85. Despite the recent decline, AbbVie has risen 13.2% over the past 12 months. Analysts are divided on the stock, with some maintaining a Hold rating while others recommend it as a Buy due to the company's long-term growth prospects.

Simon Property Group (SPG, Financial) disclosed that CEO David Simon will continue in his roles while undergoing cancer treatment. The company also announced the election of Eli Simon, David Simon's son, to the board of directors. The news comes as the company navigates the challenges of the retail and real estate markets.

Capri Holdings (CPRI, Financial) shares fell postmarket after missing consensus estimates with its Q3 earnings report. Total revenue fell 8.4% year-over-year to $1.22B, impacted by softening demand for fashion luxury goods globally. The company's wholesale business saw a significant decline, contributing to the overall revenue drop.

