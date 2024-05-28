On May 28, 2024, Taha Kass-hout, Chief Technology Officer of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC, Financial), sold 3,300 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 67,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on the development and manufacturing of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies. The company plays a crucial role in providing global healthcare solutions.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc were priced at $78.7 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $35.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.94, which is below the industry median of 25.84, indicating a potentially favorable valuation relative to its peers.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells. Taha Kass-hout has sold a total of 3,300 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

For more detailed valuation metrics, investors might consider looking at the GF Value, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal portfolio management or other financial considerations. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

