On May 28, 2024, Julie Cullivan, Director at Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial), sold 478 shares of the company at a price of $286.04 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,546 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc.

Axon Enterprise Inc, known for its comprehensive public safety technologies, including electrical weapons, body cameras, and evidence management software, is a key player in the law enforcement sector.

Over the past year, Julie Cullivan has sold a total of 2,173 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Axon Enterprise Inc, where there have been 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the valuation front, Axon Enterprise Inc's shares were trading at $286.04 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $21.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 83.10, which is above the industry median of 34.32.

The stock is currently considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08, based on a GF Value of $265.70. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider activity and valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock value relative to its intrinsic worth.

