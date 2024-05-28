On May 28, 2024, Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez, Director at FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,833 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $57.59 per share, resulting in a total amount of $278,303.47. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) specializes in providing essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely on FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge.

The insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 16 insider sales and no insider buys. Over the past year, Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez has sold a total of 13,323 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares.

As of the latest sale, shares of FormFactor Inc were trading at $57.59, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.82, which is above both the industry median of 33.9 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $33.74, indicating that at the current price of $57.59, FormFactor Inc is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.71.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at FormFactor Inc provides current and potential investors with insight into how insiders are viewing the stock's valuation at current levels.

