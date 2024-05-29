May 29, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the General Insurance Corporation of India Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recording. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Binay Sarda, from Ernst And Young. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Binay Sarda - Ernst And Young India Pvt Ltd - Moderator



Thanks, Arshiya. Good morning, to all the participants on the call, and thanks for joining this Q4 FY24 earnings call for General Insurance Corporation of India. Please note that we have mailed out the press release to everyone you can have the results on our website as well as it has been uploaded on the stock exchange. In case if you've not received the same, you can write to us and we'll be happy to send it to you.



Before we proceed with the call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors it must be viewed in conjunction with our businesses that could cause future results performance or