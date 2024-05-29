Q1 2024 Chewy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Jennifer Hsu - Chewy Inc - VP, Head of Corporate Development(M&A)&Investor Relations



Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our first-quarter results for fiscal year 2024. Joining me today are Chewy's CEO, Sumit Singh; and CFO, David Reeder.



Our earnings release, which was filed with the SEC earlier today, has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website. In addition to the earnings release, a presentation summarizing our results is also available on our website at investor.chewy.com.



On our call today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Chewy's financial results and performance, industry trends, strategic initiatives, share repurchase program, and the