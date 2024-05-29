May 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Vienna Insurance Group first-quarter update call. Today, Peter HÃ¶finger, our Deputy CEO; Liane Hirner, our CFRO; and GÃ¡bor Lehel, our Chief Innovation Officer; will guide you through the presentation and then be available to answer your questions.
I hand over to Peter. Please go ahead.
Peter HÃ¶finger - Vienna Insurance Group Wiener Versicherung Gruppe AG - Deputy CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon. From my side, I would like to start to give you an update of the latest macroeconomic outlook for our region. I believe it shows a pretty positive picture where we are. The GDP growth of the new members out of our region is forecasted an average of 2.5%, rising to 3% in 2025 and significantly with this outperforming the euro area, which is projected at 0.6% and still next year doubling the growth rate in the Eurozone. At the same time, the inflation in most of our markets is significantly slowing down and having also a rapid real wage growth as it is on the ground of falling food and energy prices.
Therefore, private
