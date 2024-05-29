Q2 2024 National Bank of Canada Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Marianne Ratte - National Bank of Canada - VP & Head of IR



(foreign language) and good afternoon, everyone. We will begin the call with remarks from Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO; Marie Chantal Gingras, CFO; and Bill Bonnell, Chief Risk Officer. Also present for the Q&A session are Lucie Blanchet, Head of Personal Banking and Client Experience; Michael Denham, Head of Commercial and Private Banking; Nancy Paquet, Head of Wealth Management; Etienne Dubuc, Head of Financial Markets, also responsible for Credigy and Stephane Achard, Head of International, responsible for ABA Bank.



Before we begin, I would like to refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation for information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. The bank uses non-GAAP measures such as adjusted results to assess its