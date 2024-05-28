Q1 2024 Globe Trade Centre SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / NTS GMT

Malgorzata Czaplicka - Globe Trade Centre SA - Investor Relations Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you at our Q1 2024 results of GTC. Today with me is the Management Board representatives and they will introduce themselves in a minute. And just for formality, the call is being recorded and will be posted on our website. There will be a formal presentation around by the Management Board, which will be followed by a Q&A session.



So let me pass the floor over to Gyula for the introduction.



Gyula Nagy - Globe Trade Centre SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good afternoon, everybody. Hereby I would like to start grabbing the opportunity to introduce Mr. BalÃ¡zs Gosztonyi, who is kind of newly appointed member of the Management Board of GTC. He was appointed one month ago just after our recent Supervisory Board members arriving. I will give the word to him to speak about himself shortly in order to introduce himself.



Balazs Gosztonyi - Globe Trade