On May 28, 2024, Dawn Hudson, Director at NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 50,500 shares of NVIDIA Corp.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) specializes in graphics processing units (GPUs) and also has a significant presence in gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and automotive markets. The company's products are integral to a variety of computing tasks, including artificial intelligence and deep learning.

Over the past year, Dawn Hudson has sold a total of 35,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for NVIDIA Corp shows a total of 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of NVIDIA Corp were priced at $1,079.41, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2,822.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 67.19, which is above both the industry median of 33.9 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of NVIDIA Corp is estimated at $884.92 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current market prices.

