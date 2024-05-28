On May 28, 2024, Colleen Tupper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL, Financial), executed a sale of 19,710 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $34.21 per share, totaling approximately $674,520. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 130,845 shares of the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, based in Stoughton, Massachusetts, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain management and other diseases. The company's primary products include extended-release opioids which are designed to address pain while attempting to minimize the risks of opioid abuse.

Over the past year, Colleen Tupper has sold a total of 19,710 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc shows a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $34.21 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.085 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.78, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.02 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is $27.98 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale may interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's stock valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.