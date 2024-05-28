On May 28, 2024, Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of OSI Systems Inc (OSIS, Financial), executed a sale of 4,216 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 340,915 shares of OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems Inc is a company that specializes in providing electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries. The company designs and manufactures security and inspection systems, including baggage, cargo, and vehicle inspection.

The shares were sold at a price of $142.14, valuing the transaction at approximately $599,040.64. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys. Over the past year, Alan Edrick has sold a total of 44,216 shares and has not purchased any shares.

As of the date of the sale, OSI Systems Inc had a market cap of approximately $2.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 18.53, which is below the industry median of 23.75 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $129.59, indicating that with a trading price of $142.14, OSI Systems Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

