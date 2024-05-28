On May 28, 2024, Director William Jews executed a sale of 2,000 shares of CACI International Inc (CACI, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company.

CACI International Inc provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. The company is a leader in IT and network solutions, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Over the past year, William Jews has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at CACI International Inc shows a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of CACI International Inc were priced at $428.57 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.20, which is lower than the industry median of 26.98.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $367.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. This suggests that CACI International Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director William Jews provides an insight into the insider's current holdings and the overall insider selling trend at CACI International Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.

