Director Jonathan Klein Sells Shares of Belden Inc (BDC)

On May 29, 2024, Jonathan Klein, a Director at Belden Inc (BDC, Financial), sold 1,093 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,704 shares of Belden Inc.

Belden Inc is a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications in a range of markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics.

The shares were sold at a price of $95.5, valuing the transaction at approximately $103,418.5. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Belden Inc.

The current market cap of Belden Inc stands at approximately $3.84 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 18.46, which is lower than the industry median of 23.75 and also below the company’s historical median.

With a current stock price of $95.5 and a GF Value of $75.57, Belden Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by Director Jonathan Klein continues a pattern of insider sales at Belden Inc, which investors might consider in the context of the company's stock valuation and market performance.

