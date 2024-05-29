On May 29, 2024, DEVINE MICHAEL F III, Director at Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's portfolio includes popular brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, and Sanuk, catering to a broad range of consumers seeking functional and fashion-forward products.

Over the past year, DEVINE MICHAEL F III has sold a total of 6,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were priced at $1,077 on the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $27.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.36, which is above both the industry median of 19.315 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Deckers Outdoor Corp is $607.41 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.77.

The insider transaction trends and the valuation metrics suggest a cautious outlook for potential investors considering the current stock price relative to its fundamental value.

