On May 29, 2024, Michelle Basil, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Haemonetics Corp (HAE, Financial), executed a sale of 12,990 shares of the company at a price of $88.08 per share. This transaction was documented in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 31,257 shares of Haemonetics Corp.

Haemonetics Corp is a healthcare company that specializes in blood and plasma supplies and services. The company's products and solutions are used in blood collection, separation, and processing endeavors, serving a critical role in medical treatments and procedures.

Over the past year, Michelle Basil has sold a total of 16,652 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Haemonetics Corp, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Haemonetics Corp were trading at $88.08 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 38.20, which is above the industry median of 28.97.

The stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $92.69, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

