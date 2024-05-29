On May 29, 2024, Louise Greenlees, SEVP - Group President of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), executed a sale of 8,171 shares of the company at a price of $101.74 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 49,570 shares of TJX Companies Inc.

TJX Companies Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, home goods, and other products.

Over the past year, Louise Greenlees has sold a total of 10,865 shares of TJX Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for TJX Companies Inc shows a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc were trading at $101.74 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $114.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.17, which is above the industry median of 18.17 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $93.28, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.