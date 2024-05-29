On May 29, 2024, Stewart Strong, President of Global Hospital at Haemonetics Corp (HAE, Financial), sold 8,857 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of Haemonetics Corp.

Haemonetics Corp (HAE, Financial) specializes in products for blood and plasma collection and processing. The company provides a range of integrated solutions that improve the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of blood supply chains in hospitals and blood centers.

Over the past year, Stewart Strong has sold a total of 13,042 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Haemonetics Corp shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Haemonetics Corp were trading at $87.53, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 38.20, which is above the industry median of 28.97.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $92.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This suggests that Haemonetics Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Haemonetics Corp.

