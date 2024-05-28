On May 28, 2024, Wanjiku Walcott, Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer of Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial), executed a sale of 11,627 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of Pinterest Inc.

Pinterest Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The platform allows users to find ideas for recipes, home and style inspiration, and other areas. Users can create and share collections of visual bookmarks (boards) for their interests and projects.

Over the past year, Wanjiku Walcott has sold a total of 71,481 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $41.42 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $28.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 191.45, significantly higher than the industry median of 22.34 and above the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. The GF Value of $31.65 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, including the price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio.

