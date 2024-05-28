On May 28, 2024, Sabrina Ellis, Chief Product Officer of Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial), executed a sale of 22,345 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $41.42 per share, totaling approximately $925,674.90. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 542,848 shares of Pinterest Inc.

Pinterest Inc operates as a visual discovery engine primarily in the United States and internationally. The platform allows users to find ideas like recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. Users can create boards to save what they find and discover new content based on their interests.

Over the past year, Sabrina Ellis has sold a total of 120,957 shares of Pinterest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $41.42 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $28.775 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 191.45, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 22.34 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $31.65, indicating that at a price of $41.42, Pinterest Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale by Sabrina Ellis might attract investor attention as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and future prospects in light of ongoing insider trading trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.