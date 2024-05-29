On May 29, 2024, Christopher Reading, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH, Financial), sold 2,100 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 98,738 shares of the company.

US Physical Therapy Inc operates outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics that offer pre- and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Over the past year, Christopher Reading has sold a total of 2,100 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for US Physical Therapy Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 17 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of US Physical Therapy Inc were trading at $101.18 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.503 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 50.14, which is above both the industry median of 25.84 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of US Physical Therapy Inc is $103.75, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

