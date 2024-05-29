Chewy Inc (CHWY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Profitability and Robust Free Cash Flow

Chewy Inc (CHWY) reports a 3.1% increase in net sales and a 56% rise in adjusted net income for Q1 2024.

Summary
  • Net Sales: $2.88 billion, a 3.1% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 29.7%, a 130-basis-point increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $163 million, representing a 5.7% margin.
  • Free Cash Flow: $52.6 million.
  • Autoship Customer Sales: $2.2 billion, representing 77.6% of net sales.
  • Net Sales per Active Customer (NSPAC): $562, a 9.6% increase.
  • SG&A Expenses: $533.1 million, 18.5% of net sales.
  • Advertising and Marketing Expense: $186.8 million, 6.5% of net sales.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $137.1 million, a 56% increase year-over-year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: More than $1.1 billion.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Authorized up to $500 million.
  • Q2 2024 Net Sales Guidance: Between $2.84 billion and $2.86 billion.
  • Full-Year 2024 Net Sales Guidance: Between $11.6 billion and $11.8 billion.
  • Full-Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Guidance: 4.1% to 4.3%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) achieved record-breaking profitability and robust free cash flow in Q1 2024.
  • Net sales exceeded the high end of guidance, increasing by approximately 3% to $2.88 billion.
  • Autoship customer sales reached record levels, totaling $2.2 billion and representing 77.6% of net sales.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 29.7%, benefiting from the growing sponsored ads business and a higher mix shift into healthcare.
  • Chewy Inc (CHWY) generated $163 million of adjusted EBITDA, representing a 5.7% margin.

Negative Points

  • Active customers declined marginally on a sequential basis to approximately 20 million.
  • Hard goods category sales declined, indicating ongoing challenges in this segment.
  • Marketing expenses are expected to run closer to the high end of the 6% to 7% target throughout the year.
  • The company anticipates a sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA margin throughout the year.
  • The pet industry is still in a period of normalization, with uncertainties about the overall outlook for the balance of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Should we still contemplate a softer 1H and a back-half inflection for net ads?
A: Yes, consistent with our guidance, we expect active customers to be flat or slightly down in the first half, with some recovery in the second half. – David Reeder, CFO

Q: How should we think about measuring progress for the new vet centers?
A: Success will be measured by customer satisfaction scores, our ability to recruit and retain veterinarians, and operational execution. Initial returns are positive, and we expect a few-quarter observation period before more detailed updates. – Sumit Singh, CEO

Q: How will you approach the share buyback program?
A: We will be in the market this quarter, both opportunistically and methodically. We have the capital, Board authorization, and willingness to enter the market. – David Reeder, CFO

Q: Are you seeing any green shoots in the hard goods category?
A: Yes, search volume and intent for hard goods are up, and we have seen traffic increase. We are focused on generating and maximizing demand conversion while being economically sensible. – Sumit Singh, CEO

Q: Can you talk about the early feedback from marketers on sponsored ads and the rollout of Chewy Plus?
A: Sponsored ads are performing well, with stronger-than-forecasted demand. Chewy Plus is in beta, and we see it as complementary to autoship, enhancing customer engagement and repeat purchase rates. – Sumit Singh, CEO

Q: What are your marketing priorities given the current customer dynamics?
A: We focus on both new customer acquisition and CRM reactivation. Our marketing efforts span the full funnel, from building awareness to capturing and converting traffic. – Sumit Singh, CEO

Q: Where did you see outside strength in Q1 sales, and how are green shoots evolving in Q2?
A: Q1 sales were driven by product mix improvements and scaling infrastructure. We are seeing positive signals in pet adoption trends and exceeded internal forecasts for active customers. – David Reeder, CFO

Q: Can you speak to the customer journey in new versus existing Chewy.com account members for vet care clinics?
A: We are seeing strong customer and vet NPS scores, good demand generation, and positive repeat purchase rates. These metrics suggest a promising future for our vet clinics. – Sumit Singh, CEO

Q: How do you plan on growing revenue without increasing your customers this year?
A: We focus on increasing share of wallet through programs like autoship and Chewy Health. Our CRM initiatives are also driving higher response rates and reactivations. – Sumit Singh, CEO

Q: How is churn progressing, and how does it relate to reactivations and new acquisitions?
A: Churn is down year-over-year and sequentially. Reactivations and new acquisitions exceeded expectations, indicating early signs of industry normalization. – David Reeder, CFO

