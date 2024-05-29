Release Date: May 29, 2024

Positive Points

Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO, Financial) achieved record sales of over $1 billion for the first time in its history, with an 8% growth in fiscal 2024.

The company expanded its adjusted EBITDA margins by 60 basis points to 16.4%, the highest level ever.

Significant improvements in supply chain dynamics and operating performance led to a 12% improvement in on-time delivery and a 73% reduction in past due backlog.

Precision conveyance orders grew by 25% year-over-year, demonstrating strong demand in this segment.

The company successfully integrated its Santiago facility into Monterrey, Mexico, and its Jülich facility into Wuppertal, Germany, as part of its footprint simplification plan.

Negative Points

Despite record performance, the company remains cautious about the near-term macroeconomic environment, citing uncertainties such as sustained higher interest rates and geopolitical risks.

Gross margin was impacted by lower-than-expected revenue recognition at montratec and higher purchase component costs that could not be passed through.

SG&A expenses increased by $4.2 million due to the montratec acquisition and increased R&D investments.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were down $0.05 from the prior year, impacted by higher interest expense and a swing in foreign exchange.

The company anticipates a transition year with potential duplicative costs related to the Monterrey, Mexico facility, which may affect near-term financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you talk about order cadence as you progress through the fiscal fourth quarter and what you've seen from an incoming order rate standpoint in April and May? Are you seeing anything in your more, quote, canary end markets, that are giving you maybe a little bit of pause given your commentary utilizing the word prudent several times?

A: As it relates to Q4, our progression was an increasing order rate throughout the quarter. We saw a strong February and March, finishing at $258 million of orders for the quarter. Entering this quarter, we had a solid April followed by a slightly softer May. Our channel inventory levels are at targeted levels, and demand and inquiry levels remain encouraging. However, given broader macroeconomic uncertainties, we are taking a prudent view towards our full-year guide.

Q: In your prepared remarks, you talked about a couple of headwinds that hit adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Could you quantify the magnitude of that headwind?

A: Both items were about $4 million of margin impact. This included lower-than-expected revenue recognized at montratec, impacting fixed cost absorption, and a project where we couldn't pass through cost increases for a component. Additionally, there were some inventory cleanup items in our North American lifting business. We've implemented corrective actions to address these issues.

Q: Are you expecting any benefits near term from the Mexico and Germany facility consolidation?

A: For the German piece, the savings are very immaterial going forward due to the small size of the facility. For the Monterrey facility, we are in a transition year with some duplicative costs and potential benefits later. The majority of our 200 basis points of margin expansion from this project is largely back-end loaded in our strategic planning period.

Q: To get to low single-digit growth, are you expecting further backlog reduction beyond $30 million next year? What do you consider normalized backlog now?

A: Our backlog is about $80 million to $90 million above pre-COVID levels due to longer lead times. We think there's maybe $50 million of backlog above a new normalized level. If demand remains as it has been over the last two quarters, we would need to draw down about $50 million of backlog, given flat order performance. We remain cautiously optimistic given the macroeconomic environment.

Q: Could you dive a little more into montratec and what happened in the quarter? Did you push out some of the deliveries and revenue recognition there?

A: Yes, we did see some revenue recognition timing adjustments in the quarter. The impact of this project was a one-time issue related to a pre-acquisition contract. We have taken corrective action to ensure this is behind us. For the year, montratec delivered $32.6 million for the 10 months we owned them, in line with our expectations.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the conveyance order growth and the funnel quoting environment?

A: The funnel is encouraging, with roughly a $33 million funnel of active engineered order quotes in the US. It includes opportunities across pharma, e-commerce, electrification, and food and beverage. We have seen a slowdown in packaging and robotics over the last 18 months, but those overhangs are alleviating, and the funnel is advancing.

Q: What are you seeing in Europe or the US that contributes to your cautious outlook?

A: We've seen a slight improvement in the macro environment in Europe over the last three months. However, sustained higher interest rates, the risk of continued inflation, the global geopolitical landscape, and potential election cycle uncertainties contribute to our prudent view on the outlook for the year.

Q: Can you break down the components of the revenue guidance for this coming year between pricing, volume, and montratec?

A: We expect the acquisition piece to be relatively comparable to this past quarter. Pricing is expected to normalize as material cost inflation has come down. We anticipate volume to be relatively flat to slightly up, taking a prudent approach given the uncertainty.

