American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Operating Income Growth

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) reports a 6% revenue increase and a 76% rise in operating income for Q1 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.1 billion, up 6% year-over-year.
  • Comparable Sales Growth: 7% increase.
  • Operating Income: $78 million, a 76% increase from last year's adjusted operating income of $44 million.
  • Operating Margin: 6.8%, up 270 basis points from last year's adjusted operating margin.
  • Gross Profit: $464 million, a 12% increase.
  • Gross Margin: 40.6%, up 240 basis points.
  • SG&A Expense: $333 million, up 7% year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.34, a 98% increase from last year's adjusted EPS.
  • Cash Position: $300 million with no debt.
  • Shareholder Returns: $60 million returned through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Inventory: Up 9% year-over-year at cost, with units up 10%.
  • CapEx: $36 million for the quarter, with full-year expectations of $200 million to $250 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 29, 2024

Positive Points

  • First quarter revenue of $1.1 billion set a new record for the company, driven by 7% comparable sales growth.
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) saw significant growth across both digital and store channels.
  • The company achieved a 76% increase in operating income compared to last year's adjusted operating income.
  • Strong cash position with $300 million in cash and no debt, allowing for investments and shareholder returns.
  • Gross margin expanded by 240 basis points to 40.6%, the second highest rate since 2008.

Negative Points

  • Swim category underperformed, impacting Aerie's overall performance.
  • Inventory levels were up 9% year-over-year, partly due to higher end-of-season merchandise.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 7%, in line with sales growth, but still a point of concern for cost management.
  • The company remains cautious about the back half of the year due to potential macroeconomic uncertainties.
  • Aerie's total revenue growth lagged behind its comparable sales growth due to the impact of previous sell-off revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jen, could you elaborate on current demand trends, what you've seen in May, and what you're seeing across your product assortments into the back half of the year?
A: Sure. We're seeing strong demand across both American Eagle and Aerie. American Eagle is seeing tailwinds in denim and expanding assortments in women's tops, dresses, skirts, and jeans. Men's categories like pants, knit teas, sweaters, and outerwear are also performing well. Aerie is experiencing strong comps outside of swim, with significant growth in soft dressing and new categories like sleepwear. We're confident in our back-to-school assortments and marketing campaigns.

Q: Mike, can you clarify the ending inventory and how much of that is being held on your balance sheet rather than liquidating it with third parties?
A: Sure. Our ending inventory was up 9% year-over-year, which includes higher end-of-season merchandise due to our shift to a more profitable clearance strategy. Without this impact, inventory would be up mid-single digits. This strategy will anniversary in the second quarter, and inventory levels will normalize.

Q: Can you discuss the reiteration of the full-year guidance and any macro factors influencing this decision?
A: We're pleased with our Q1 results, which exceeded expectations. The reiteration of our full-year guidance reflects a cautious approach for the back half of the year as we lap strong results from last year's back-to-school season. July and August will be key proof points for our expectations.

Q: How did channel sales perform for Aerie and American Eagle, and are there any changes to your new store openings for this year?
A: Aerie's stores and digital channels both saw mid-single-digit growth, with digital slightly impacted by swim. American Eagle's stores were slightly positive, and digital saw high teens growth. We plan to open 25-30 new Aerie and OFFLINE stores and close 20-25 American Eagle stores, though this number may decrease as we see success in our remodel program.

Q: How did the denim category perform, and is it driving margins?
A: Denim is performing exceptionally well, especially in women's. We're seeing early success in men's categories and plan to expand these offerings. The new fits and balanced assortments are driving customer engagement and margins.

Q: Can you explain the negative spread between Aerie's comp and total revenue growth?
A: The difference is due to last year's sell-off revenue, which we no longer book. This impacted Aerie more last year, and we expect this to normalize in the second quarter.

Q: What are your expectations for promotions and AUR for the remainder of the year?
A: Promotions are in check, and our structural changes to clearance and loyalty programs are permanent. We saw 240 basis points of gross margin expansion in Q1, driven by controlled promotions and improved clearance strategies.

Q: Can you elaborate on the SG&A outlook for the full year and specific drivers of savings in the back half?
A: SG&A dollars are expected to be up mid-single digits in Q2 and down in the back half. We're focusing on store labor, corporate compensation, services, and optimizing advertising spend. These efforts will drive significant leverage in SG&A for the rest of the year.

Q: How are you addressing the intimates weakness in Aerie, and what is the market trend?
A: Intimates account for about one-third of Aerie's business. We're seeing strong performance in sports bras and leggings, and we're innovating in core categories like SMOOTHEZ. The market is shifting towards activewear, and we're leveraging this trend with our OFFLINE brand.

Q: Can you discuss the widening age range for the American Eagle customer and its impact on marketing and product assortment?
A: We're seeing customers stay with us longer as we expand our assortments to include new occasions and core categories. Our marketing will reflect a balanced age demographic, and we're seeing new customers attracted to our diverse denim fits and innovative products.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.