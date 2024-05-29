Release Date: May 29, 2024

Positive Points

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) achieved record revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS in fiscal 2024.

The company saw significant growth in diversified end markets, with 68% of revenue now coming from non-oil and gas sectors.

Thermon's acquisition of Vapor Power has diversified its market exposure and increased opportunities in decarbonization and electrification.

The company received the award for Canada's Safest Manufacturing Employer of the Year in 2023.

Thermon's strong cash flow enabled a $50 million share repurchase authorization, reflecting confidence in long-term growth.

Negative Points

Orders decreased by 12% year-over-year in Q4 due to delays in large CapEx spending.

Organic sales decreased by 5% in Q4, primarily due to a decline in large CapEx projects and weaker economic conditions in Canada.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 18.5% in Q4, impacted by product mix and higher planned spending.

The company implemented a reduction in force in Q1 of fiscal 2025, resulting in restructuring charges.

Thermon faces near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, which could impact future growth and profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Would you mind providing some more details on the restructuring effort? What drove the decision and some of the financial impacts into the 2026 targets?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): The restructuring was driven by our implementation of the Thermon business system and the consolidation of our Denver location into our San Marcos facility to optimize our rail and transit value streams. Additionally, broader restructuring was necessary to rightsize our capacity with current business volumes. Greg Lucas (VP, Corporate Controller): We anticipate $5.7 million in annualized savings, with $4.3 million realized in fiscal 2025, weighted towards the back half of the year.

Q: Can you give us a breakdown by segment of the backlog? How much is point in time versus large projects, small projects if possible?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): The backlog is largely composed of large CapEx projects, which represent over 80% of the total. Point in time business, which is short-cycle, typically has less than 30 days in backlog and is not significantly represented.

Q: On the guidance for the year, you called out some larger projects, CapEx delays. Maybe just speak to what's contemplated in the low and the high end of that range?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): We have strong quotations and a robust CRM pipeline with over $750 million in larger CapEx projects. However, we are seeing delays in conversion rates, particularly in North America. We expect some weakness in the first half of fiscal 2025, with more positive growth in the back half as bookings materialize.

Q: Can you give a little more color specifically on gross margins? My sense is that if we're going to lean a little bit more toward MRO or small project type work that maybe that mixes favorable for gross margin?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): In a weaker CapEx environment, we would typically see some expansion in gross margins, particularly with increased MRO and small project activities.

Q: Can you elaborate on the potential impact of the Trans Mountain pipeline completion on your business and the timing of any potential impact?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): The completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which adds 590,000 barrels of oil per day of takeaway capacity, will likely increase drilling activity in Canada. This should positively impact our revenues in fiscal 2025 and beyond as production ramps up.

Q: Can you provide some frame of reference for the $750 million quoting activity and other numbers relative to history?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): Our CRM pipeline is in excess of $1 billion, heavily weighted towards the next 24 months. We expect conversions to start over the next couple of quarters, positively impacting backlog and revenue in the latter part of fiscal 2025 and into fiscal 2026.

Q: Can you provide more details on the integration and synergies of the vapor power acquisition?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): We are progressing well with supply chain and operational synergies. Sales synergies, although not factored into financial returns, have shown early success with significant bookings through Thermon's traditional sales channels.

Q: Can you comment on the quarterly cadence and margin trajectory for fiscal 2025?

A: Bruce Thames (President, CEO, Director): We expect some weakness in CapEx spending in Q1, but positive signs in Canada and consistent short-cycle business should stabilize the environment. Vapor power business is less seasonal, providing a more equal cadence throughout the year.

