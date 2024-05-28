On May 28, 2024, Mark Notarainni, Executive Vice President of the Consumer Group at Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), executed a sale of 465 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 29, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 869 shares of Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) is a leading provider of financial management, tax, and accounting software for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company's popular products include TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, which are designed to simplify complex financial processes and operations.

Over the past year, Mark Notarainni has sold a total of 23,795 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Intuit Inc, where there have been 28 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Intuit Inc were priced at $604.58 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $167.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Intuit Inc stands at 55.19, which is above both the industry median of 26.98 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Intuit Inc's stock is estimated at $601.13, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The insider transaction history and the valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the stock's current standing. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at Intuit Inc aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales within the company, reflecting transactions that potential investors might consider when evaluating their positions in the stock.

