On May 28, 2024, Sandeep Aujla, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), sold 1,415 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,332.132 shares of Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) is a leading provider of financial management, tax, and accounting software. The company's popular products include TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, which are designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives.

Over the past year, Sandeep Aujla has sold a total of 15,354 shares of Intuit Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Intuit Inc were trading at $604.58 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $167.34 billion. Intuit's price-earnings ratio stands at 55.19, which is above both the industry median of 26.98 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $601.13, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

