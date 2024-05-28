On May 28, 2024, James Ballengee, CEO and 10% Owner of Vivakor Inc (VIVK, Financial), purchased 87,402 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 1,381,074 shares of Vivakor Inc.

Vivakor Inc specializes in the acquisition and development of technology and assets for the natural resources sector, focusing on precious metals and energy. The company's proprietary technologies aim to enhance resource extraction efficiency and environmental safety.

Over the past year, James Ballengee has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 357,402 shares, with no recorded sales of shares during this period. The insider transaction history for Vivakor Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling, with 3 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Vivakor Inc were trading at $1.29 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $37.971 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.06, suggesting that the stock is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

