On May 28, 2024, Richard Mack, CEO & Chairman of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG, Financial), purchased 160,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 2,551,853 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on originating senior and subordinate loans on commercial real estate in the United States.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $7.20, valuing the purchase at $1,152,000. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, Richard Mack has been actively increasing his holdings in the company, with a total of 160,000 shares purchased and no shares sold.

The insider transaction history for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 5 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sales.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc were trading at $7.20 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $969.839 million.

According to the GF Value, the stock is currently undervalued, with a GF Value of $13.70 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53, suggesting the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.