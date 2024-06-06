Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates with 7% YoY Increase, Significant Cost Reductions Achieved

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) released its 8-K filing on May 30, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $72.8 million for Q4 FY2024, a 7% increase year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $52.70 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 21% in Q4 FY2024, driven by cost reduction activities and lower excess and obsolete inventory charges.
  • Operating Loss: $107 million in Q4 FY2024, representing a 20% improvement compared to Q4 FY2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $15 million in Q4 FY2024, a 63% improvement year-over-year.
  • Cash Position: $203 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024, with no material debt due until March 2026.
  • SG&A Expenses: Declined by 23% in Q4 FY2024 compared to Q4 FY2023, primarily due to cost reduction programs.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by 77% in Q4 FY2024 compared to Q4 FY2023, driven by cost reduction programs and reduced interest payments.
Article's Main Image

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC, Financial), headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp, through a portfolio of brands that include Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Its non-THC products include skincare products under Martha Stewart CBD and Storz & Bickel vaporizers. Canopy Growth is attempting to merge its U.S. assets into a separately operated holding company, Canopy USA, which will not be consolidated into the Canadian company's financials.

Performance and Challenges

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC, Financial) reported a 7% year-over-year increase in net revenue for Q4 FY2024, reaching CAD 72.8 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of CAD 52.70 million. However, the company continues to face significant challenges, including a net loss from continuing operations of CAD 94.7 million for the quarter. Despite these losses, the company has made substantial progress in reducing its cost of goods sold (COGS) and operating expenses.

Financial Achievements

One of the notable achievements for Canopy Growth Corp (CGC, Financial) in FY2024 was the 43% increase in net revenue for Storz & Bickel, driven by strong sales of the new Venty portable vaporizer. Additionally, the Canada medical cannabis segment saw a 16% increase in net revenue for Q4 FY2024 and a 10% increase for the full fiscal year. These achievements are crucial for the company as they highlight the growing demand for its products in key markets.

1796142343150268416.png

Key Financial Metrics

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC, Financial) reported the following key financial metrics for Q4 and FY2024:

Metric Q4 FY2024 FY2024
Net Revenue CAD 72.8 million CAD 297.1 million
Gross Margin 21% 27%
Net Loss from Continuing Operations CAD 94.7 million CAD 483.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA CAD 15.1 million CAD 58.9 million
Free Cash Flow CAD 22.7 million CAD 231.9 million

Commentary

"In Fiscal 2024 we fortified Canopy's foundation for future growth. With a resolute focus on cannabis, we have momentum and are poised to seize the opportunity presented by continued regulatory developments in Germany and the United States. Entering FY2025, Canopy has growing businesses in all of the world’s most attractive cannabis markets, a leading portfolio of high-impact brands, and a rapidly developing U.S. ecosystem." - David Klein, Chief Executive Officer
"We have made remarkable progress and delivered dramatic reductions in expenses, cash burn, and debt over the past year. These efforts have significantly enhanced our financial stability and moved us toward achieving positive Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. With no material debt maturing until 2026, Canopy is equipped to capitalize on growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value." - Judy Hong, Chief Financial Officer

Analysis

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC, Financial) has shown resilience in a challenging market environment, with notable improvements in revenue and cost management. The company's focus on innovation and expanding its product portfolio has driven growth in key segments, particularly in the Canadian medical cannabis market and international markets. However, the significant net losses and ongoing challenges in achieving profitability remain concerns for investors.

Overall, Canopy Growth Corp (CGC, Financial) is making strides towards financial stability and growth, but the path to sustained profitability will require continued focus on cost reduction and revenue growth initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Canopy Growth Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.