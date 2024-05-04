Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Q1 Earnings Miss: EPS Falls Short at $0.09, Revenue Slightly Below Estimates

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $1,879 million, fell short of estimates of $1,882.72 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.09, below analyst estimates of $0.13.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased 1.8%, with Global Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker comparable sales increasing by 1.1%.
  • Inventory: Decreased 5.6% year-over-year, indicating improved inventory management.
  • Store Count: Closed 37 stores and opened 4 new stores, bringing the total to 2,490 stores in 26 countries.
  • Cash and Debt: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $282 million, with total debt at $446 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024. Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel, with Nike being a major supplier. Its portfolio includes brands such as Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

1796142400347992064.png

Performance Overview

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) reported a total sales decrease of 2.8% year-over-year, with comparable sales down by 1.8%. Despite the decline in sales, the company managed to achieve an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.13. Non-GAAP EPS stood at $0.22. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, indicating confidence in its strategic initiatives.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Sales $1,874 million $1,927 million
Net Income $8 million $36 million
Diluted EPS $0.09 $0.38
Non-GAAP EPS $0.22 $0.70

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) reported a decrease in inventory by 5.6% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator of effective inventory management. The company also opened 4 new stores and closed 37 stores during the quarter, reflecting its ongoing efforts to optimize its store base. However, the decline in total sales and comparable sales highlights the challenges the company faces in a competitive retail environment.

Income Statement Highlights

The company's total revenue for the first quarter was $1,879 million, down from $1,931 million in the same period last year. Cost of sales decreased slightly to $1,335 million from $1,349 million. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $461 million from $431 million, impacting the overall profitability. Net income for the quarter was $8 million, a significant drop from $36 million in Q1 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents totaling $282 million and total debt of $446 million. Merchandise inventories were valued at $1.7 billion, a 5.6% decrease from the previous year. The company continues to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet and optimizing its inventory levels.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, with non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.50 to $1.70. The company is focused on strengthening its brand partnerships, enhancing customer engagement through digital and loyalty investments, and improving the in-store customer experience. The upcoming launch of the reimagined FLX Rewards program in the U.S. is expected to further drive customer loyalty and sales.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had a solid start to the year, which demonstrates that our Lace Up Plan is working. We delivered comparable sales results and gross margin in line with our expectations, while earnings per share outperformed due to disciplined expense management and some favorable shifts in expense timing."

Foot Locker Inc (FL, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging retail environment with strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable growth and shareholder value. For more detailed information, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Foot Locker Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.