Dollar General (DG) Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates Despite Profit Decline, Revenue Slightly Exceeds Expectations

Net Sales Increase by 6.1%, EPS Falls Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 6.1% year-over-year to $9.9 billion, slightly exceeding analyst estimates of $9.896 billion.
  • Same-Store Sales: Grew by 2.4%, driven by increased customer traffic, despite a decrease in average transaction amount.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Decreased to 30.2% from 31.6% in the previous year, primarily due to increased shrink and inventory markdowns.
  • Net Income: Declined 29.4% to $363.3 million, compared to $514.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted EPS: Fell 29.5% to $1.65, above analyst estimates of $1.56.
  • Store Activity: Opened 197 new stores, remodeled 463 stores, and relocated 21 stores, ending the quarter with a total of 20,149 stores.
  • Capital Expenditures: Totaled $342 million, with significant investments in store improvements, new store facilities, and distribution projects.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on May 3, 2024. Dollar General, with over 20,000 locations, serves as a convenient shopping destination across rural America, offering a wide range of consumable items and other merchandise at low prices.

Performance Overview

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) reported net sales of $9.9 billion for Q1 2024, a 6.1% increase from $9.3 billion in Q1 2023. This growth was driven by new store openings and a 2.4% increase in same-store sales, despite a decrease in the average transaction amount. However, the company faced challenges with increased shrink and inventory markdowns, leading to a gross profit margin decline to 30.2% from 31.6% in the same period last year.

1796142409994891264.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, Dollar General's operating profit decreased by 26.3% to $546.1 million, compared to $740.9 million in Q1 2023. Net income also fell by 29.4% to $363.3 million, resulting in a diluted EPS of $1.65, which is below the analyst estimate of $1.56. The company attributed the decline in profitability to higher SG&A expenses, which rose to 24.7% of net sales from 23.7% in the previous year, driven by increased retail labor, depreciation, and other costs.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change
Net Sales $9.9 billion $9.3 billion 6.1%
Gross Profit Margin 30.2% 31.6% -1.4%
Operating Profit $546.1 million $740.9 million -26.3%
Net Income $363.3 million $514.4 million -29.4%
Diluted EPS $1.65 $2.34 -29.5%

Income Statement Highlights

Dollar General's cost of goods sold increased to $6.9 billion, representing 69.8% of net sales, up from 68.4% in Q1 2023. The company also reported a decrease in net interest expense by 12.8% to $72.4 million. The effective income tax rate rose to 23.3% from 21.8%, impacting the net income.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 3, 2024, Dollar General's total merchandise inventories were valued at $6.9 billion, a 9.5% decrease from the previous year. The company invested $342 million in capital expenditures, focusing on store improvements, new store facilities, and distribution projects. Despite these investments, the company did not repurchase any shares in Q1 2024, maintaining a remaining authorization of $1.4 billion for future repurchases.

Outlook and Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, Dollar General expects same-store sales growth in the low 2% range and diluted EPS between $1.70 and $1.85. The company reiterated its full-year financial guidance and plans to execute 2,435 real estate projects, including 730 new store openings and 1,620 remodels.

“While it is still early in our fiscal year, we are encouraged by our first quarter financial results,” said Kelly Dilts, Dollar General’s chief financial officer. “Although we are experiencing shrink and sales mix headwinds that are greater than we had initially anticipated coming into the year, we are working to mitigate the impact of these challenges and are reiterating our full-year financial guidance as we remain focused on our goal of delivering consistent, strong financial performance.”

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dollar General Corp for further details.

