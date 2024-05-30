On May 30, 2024, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on May 4, 2024. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products, operating through three segments: Direct-to-consumer, International franchising, and Commercial.

Performance and Challenges

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc reported total revenues of $114.73 million for Q1 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $120.58 million. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82, which was below the estimated EPS of $1.03. The company attributed the shortfall to continued web demand challenges and a weaker spending environment.

“Although first quarter results were slightly below internal expectations due to some continued web demand challenges and a weaker spending environment, we remain confident in our annual guidance,” commented Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc highlighted several financial achievements. The company reported a net income of $11.46 million, demonstrating a significant profitability compared to pre-Covid first quarters. Additionally, the company returned nearly $30 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends over the past twelve months, including $12 million in the first quarter alone.

“The quarter was significantly more profitable than any pre-Covid first quarter since our IPO, demonstrating the sustainability of our transformed business model,” noted Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Total Revenues $114.73 million $120.05 million Net Income $11.46 million $14.61 million EPS (Basic) $0.82 $1.01 EPS (Diluted) $0.82 $0.98

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of the end of Q1 2024, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $38.2 million, an increase of 16.5% compared to the same period last year. The company had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Inventory levels were reported at $64.0 million, reflecting a decline of 3.7% compared to the previous year.

Store Activity and Expansion

During the quarter, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc experienced net new unit growth of six global experience locations, including five partner-operated locations and three franchise locations, offset by the closure of two corporately-managed locations. The company now operates 531 global locations, comprising 357 corporately-managed stores, 97 partner-operated stores, and 77 franchise stores.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

In Q1 2024, the company utilized $9.2 million in cash to repurchase 343,406 shares of its common stock and paid a $2.9 million quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. Since the end of the first quarter, the company has repurchased an additional 66,476 shares, with $15.0 million remaining under the Board authorized $50.0 million stock repurchase program.

2024 Outlook

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 outlook, expecting growth in total revenues and pre-tax income compared to fiscal 2023. The company’s guidance considers ongoing inflationary pressures and increased freight costs, assuming no further material changes in the macroeconomic or geopolitical environment.

