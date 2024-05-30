Movado Group Inc (MOV) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates Despite Revenue Miss

Net Sales Fall Short of Analyst Expectations

Summary
  • Net Sales: $136.7 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $145.20 million.
  • Operating Income: $3.3 million, reflecting a challenging retail environment.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.13, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.12.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Board approved a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on June 26, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased approximately 39,000 shares, with $16.8 million remaining under the program.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $225.4 million, a decrease from $262.1 million at the beginning of the period.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Movado Group Inc (MOV, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its first quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ended April 30, 2024. Movado Group Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment, with the majority of its revenue derived from its international locations.

Performance Overview

Movado Group Inc reported net sales of $136.7 million for Q1 fiscal 2025, a decrease from $144.9 million in the same period last year, missing the analyst estimate of $145.20 million. However, the company achieved an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.12.

1796142634461458432.png

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the challenging retail environment, Movado Group Inc managed to maintain a positive operating income of $3.3 million, although this was a decline from $10.9 million in the previous year. The company's gross profit stood at $75.5 million, down from $82.0 million in Q1 fiscal 2024.

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $136.7 million $144.9 million
Gross Profit $75.5 million $82.0 million
Operating Income $3.3 million $10.9 million
Net Income $3.1 million $9.3 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.13 $0.40

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Movado Group Inc faced a decline in net sales and gross profit, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the retail sector. However, the company remains optimistic about its strategic growth opportunities. Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, which are in line with our expectations and reflect the successful execution by our team in a retail environment that continues to be challenging. During the quarter, we drove positive momentum with powerful new product innovation led by the performance of our new Movado Bold Quest and strong double-digit growth at Movado.com, which accelerated with our spring television campaign.”

Financial Position and Outlook

Movado Group Inc's balance sheet remains robust with $225.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The board approved the dividend payment on June 26, 2024, for shareholders of record as of June 12, 2024.

Looking ahead, Movado Group Inc expects fiscal 2025 net sales to be in the range of $700 million to $710 million, with an anticipated EPS between $1.20 and $1.30. The company plans to ramp up its marketing investments in the second quarter to support strategic growth initiatives, including a new Movado campaign set to launch in the fall.

Conclusion

Movado Group Inc's Q1 fiscal 2025 results highlight the company's resilience in a challenging retail environment. While net sales fell short of expectations, the company exceeded EPS estimates and continues to invest in strategic growth opportunities. Value investors may find the company's strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns appealing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Movado Group Inc for further details.

