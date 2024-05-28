On May 28, 2024, Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 108,356 shares of the company.

Applied Materials Inc is a global leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. The company's expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. Applied Materials Inc's technologies help make innovations like artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) tangible.

Over the past year, Brice Hill has sold a total of 21,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Applied Materials Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Applied Materials Inc were trading at $222.34 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $181.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.19, which is lower than the industry median of 33.42. This valuation suggests a competitive position in the market relative to its peers.

The stock's current price of $222.34 compared to the GF Value of $147.08 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51, classifying it as Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics, especially considering the stock's current valuation status relative to its GF Value.

