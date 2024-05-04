Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Q1 Earnings: EPS of $0.06 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $115.5 Million

Company Faces Challenges Amid Macroeconomic Pressures, Continues Strategic Growth Initiatives

50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $115.5 million, fell short of estimates of $118.00 million, and down 7.9% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $3.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased by 11.3% year-over-year, with store sales down 11.4% and direct business down 11.0%.
  • Gross Margin: 48.2%, slightly down from 48.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: $53.2 million, up from $46.0 million in the same period last year, with no outstanding debt.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $8.2 million, or 7.1% of sales, compared to $12.6 million, or 10.1% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Store Development: Opened a new DXL store in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, with plans to open six additional stores by the end of fiscal 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Destination XL Group Inc is a retailer of branded and Tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States, also selling products globally under various trade names including Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, and Casual Male XL.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) reported total sales of $115.5 million for the first quarter, a 7.9% decrease from $125.4 million in the same period last year. Comparable sales dropped by 11.3%. Net income was $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.11 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million, or 7.1% of sales, compared to $12.6 million, or 10.1% of sales, in the previous year.

1796152440177979392.png

Performance Analysis

The company's performance was impacted by persistent macroeconomic pressures, which led to decreased store traffic and lower online conversion rates. Despite these challenges, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) managed to maintain better-than-expected gross margins, inventory levels, and operating expenses.

“We expected fiscal 2024 to be challenging, but our first quarter sales results were disappointing. Our guidance for fiscal 2024 assumed an improvement in first quarter sales; however, the macroeconomic pressures we observed in the second half of fiscal 2023 persisted, continuing to negatively impact store traffic and online conversion,” said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements and Strategic Initiatives

Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) completed its $25.0 million stock repurchase program during the first quarter. The company also launched a new brand advertising campaign and opened new stores to address customer access issues. Additionally, DXLG is transitioning to a new eCommerce platform and has formed an alliance with Nordstrom to expand its market reach.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023
Sales $115,489 $125,442
Cost of goods sold including occupancy $59,807 $64,526
Gross profit $55,682 $60,916
Net income $3,793 $6,967
Net income per share (diluted) $0.06 $0.11

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) had cash and investments totaling $53.2 million, up from $46.0 million as of April 29, 2023, with no outstanding debt. The company reported a free cash flow of $(7.0) million for the first three months of fiscal 2024, compared to $(5.9) million in the same period last year.

Outlook

Given the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) has adjusted its full-year guidance to the lower end, expecting sales of $500 million with a mid-single-digit decrease in comparable sales. The company aims to achieve a 7% adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2024.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Destination XL Group Inc for further details.

