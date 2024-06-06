On May 30, 2024, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on April 26, 2024. Cracker Barrel operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States, offering home-style country food and unique retail products.

Performance Overview

Cracker Barrel reported total revenue of $817.1 million for the third quarter, a 1.9% decrease compared to the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $820.61 million. Comparable store restaurant sales decreased by 1.5%, despite a 4.0% increase in menu pricing. Comparable store retail sales also saw a decline of 3.8% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was a loss of $9.2 million, or (1.1%) of total revenue, compared to a net income of $14.0 million, or 1.7% of total revenue, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $19.6 million, or 2.4% of total revenue, down from $24.6 million, or 3.0% of total revenue, in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

GAAP earnings per diluted share were ($0.41), compared to $0.63 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.88, a 20.7% decrease from $1.11 in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $47.9 million, or 5.9% of total revenue, down from $59.6 million, or 7.2% of total revenue, in the prior year.

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Change Total Revenue $817.1 million $832.7 million -1.9% GAAP Net Income ($9.2 million) $14.0 million -166% Adjusted Net Income $19.6 million $24.6 million -20.3% GAAP EPS (Diluted) ($0.41) $0.63 -165% Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.88 $1.11 -20.7% Adjusted EBITDA $47.9 million $59.6 million -19.6%

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Cracker Barrel faced softer traffic than anticipated, which impacted its financial performance. President and CEO Julie Masino commented,

“As we indicated in our recent business update call, our third quarter results came in below expectations due to softer traffic than we originally anticipated, which underscores the importance of executing our strategic transformation. Our teams are fully committed to bringing these plans to life while continuing to deliver an exceptional guest experience and managing our business every shift, every day.”

Financial Position

As of April 26, 2024, Cracker Barrel reported cash and cash equivalents of $11.9 million, down from $22.5 million a year earlier. Total assets stood at $2.16 billion, with total liabilities and shareholders' equity at $2.16 billion. The company’s long-term debt increased to $472.2 million from $444.5 million in the prior year.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on August 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 19, 2024.

Outlook

Cracker Barrel provided an update to its fiscal 2024 outlook, emphasizing the uncertainties created by macroeconomic conditions such as ongoing inflation, low consumer confidence, and high interest rates, which may adversely affect consumer behavior and cause actual results to differ materially from those expected.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc for further details.