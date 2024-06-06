Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Falls Short of Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Softer Traffic

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $817.1 million, fell short of estimates of $820.61 million, representing a 1.9% decrease year-over-year.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Restaurant sales decreased by 1.5%, while retail sales dropped by 3.8% from the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: GAAP net loss of $9.2 million, compared to a net income of $14.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss per diluted share of ($0.41), compared to earnings of $0.63 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $47.9 million, or 5.9% of total revenue, down from $59.6 million, or 7.2% of total revenue, in the prior year quarter.
  • Store Count: Ended the quarter with 658 Cracker Barrel locations, down from 661 in the prior year, and 63 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations, up from 56.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on August 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 19, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 30, 2024, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on April 26, 2024. Cracker Barrel operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States, offering home-style country food and unique retail products.

1796157455441489920.png

Performance Overview

Cracker Barrel reported total revenue of $817.1 million for the third quarter, a 1.9% decrease compared to the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $820.61 million. Comparable store restaurant sales decreased by 1.5%, despite a 4.0% increase in menu pricing. Comparable store retail sales also saw a decline of 3.8% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was a loss of $9.2 million, or (1.1%) of total revenue, compared to a net income of $14.0 million, or 1.7% of total revenue, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $19.6 million, or 2.4% of total revenue, down from $24.6 million, or 3.0% of total revenue, in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

GAAP earnings per diluted share were ($0.41), compared to $0.63 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.88, a 20.7% decrease from $1.11 in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $47.9 million, or 5.9% of total revenue, down from $59.6 million, or 7.2% of total revenue, in the prior year.

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Change
Total Revenue $817.1 million $832.7 million -1.9%
GAAP Net Income ($9.2 million) $14.0 million -166%
Adjusted Net Income $19.6 million $24.6 million -20.3%
GAAP EPS (Diluted) ($0.41) $0.63 -165%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.88 $1.11 -20.7%
Adjusted EBITDA $47.9 million $59.6 million -19.6%

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Cracker Barrel faced softer traffic than anticipated, which impacted its financial performance. President and CEO Julie Masino commented,

“As we indicated in our recent business update call, our third quarter results came in below expectations due to softer traffic than we originally anticipated, which underscores the importance of executing our strategic transformation. Our teams are fully committed to bringing these plans to life while continuing to deliver an exceptional guest experience and managing our business every shift, every day.”

Financial Position

As of April 26, 2024, Cracker Barrel reported cash and cash equivalents of $11.9 million, down from $22.5 million a year earlier. Total assets stood at $2.16 billion, with total liabilities and shareholders' equity at $2.16 billion. The company’s long-term debt increased to $472.2 million from $444.5 million in the prior year.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on August 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 19, 2024.

Outlook

Cracker Barrel provided an update to its fiscal 2024 outlook, emphasizing the uncertainties created by macroeconomic conditions such as ongoing inflation, low consumer confidence, and high interest rates, which may adversely affect consumer behavior and cause actual results to differ materially from those expected.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.