On May 30, 2024, Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which ended on March 31, 2024. Reservoir Media Inc is an independent music company that operates through segments including Music Publishing and Recorded Music, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Music Publishing segment.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Reservoir Media Inc reported a significant increase in total revenue for fiscal year 2024, reaching $144.9 million, an 18% rise compared to $122.3 million in fiscal 2023. This growth was driven by strong performance in both the Music Publishing and Recorded Music segments, which saw revenue increases of 15% and 22%, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Performance

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Reservoir Media Inc reported total revenue of $39.1 million, a 12% increase from $34.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The Music Publishing segment contributed $26.4 million, a 14% increase, while the Recorded Music segment generated $11.2 million, a 3% rise.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Total Revenue $39.1M $34.8M 12% $144.9M $122.3M 18% Music Publishing Revenue $26.4M $23.2M 14% $96.2M $83.8M 15% Recorded Music Revenue $11.2M $10.8M 3% $42.4M $34.8M 22% Operating Income $8.8M $8.6M 2% $24.6M $21.1M 17% Net Income $2.9M $2.3M 22% $0.8M $2.8M (70%) Adjusted EBITDA $16.0M $15.2M 6% $55.6M $46.3M 20%

Management Commentary

"Our fiscal year 2024 was hallmarked by many important milestones with the additions of several award-winning and legendary artists and songwriters to our roster, culminating in record-setting total revenue and total operating income for the full year," said Golnar Khosrowshahi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reservoir Media.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Reservoir Media Inc's financial achievements in fiscal 2024 include a 17% increase in operating income to $24.6 million and a 20% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $55.6 million. These results were driven by higher revenues across the business and effective management of operating expenses. However, the company faced challenges such as higher administration expenses and increased interest expenses, which impacted net income.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, Reservoir Media Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $18.1 million and $114.2 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility, totaling $132.3 million in available liquidity. Total debt stood at $330.8 million, resulting in a net debt of $312.7 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Looking ahead, Reservoir Media Inc expects mid-single digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal year 2025. The company has provided a financial outlook range of $148 million to $152 million in revenue and $58 million to $61 million in adjusted EBITDA, representing growth of 4% and 7% at the mid-point, respectively.

"For the 2025 fiscal year we expect to deliver record performance again, with 4% growth for Revenue and 7% growth for Adjusted EBITDA at the mid-point of our provided guidance range," commented Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of Reservoir.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Reservoir Media Inc for further details.