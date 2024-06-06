What's Driving Telephone and Data Systems Inc's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS, Financial), a key player in the telecommunications sector, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a stock price of $17.58, TDS has seen a significant 13.50% increase over the past three months, despite a recent weekly loss of 8.92%. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of $16.8 suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued, contrasting with its status three months ago when it was considered Modestly Undervalued at a GF Value of $17.85.

Overview of Telephone and Data Systems Inc

Telephone and Data Systems Inc operates primarily through its UScellular and TDS Telecom segments, focusing on providing a range of mobile, telephone, and broadband services. The company's revenue generation is predominantly from the UScellular segment, which has been a significant contributor to its market stance. 1796198914442031104.png

Assessing Profitability

Telephone and Data Systems Inc holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10. Its operating margin stands at 3.73%, which is better than 32.1% of its peers in the industry. However, the company's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are less impressive at -8.65% and -3.37% respectively, although these figures still outperform a significant portion of the industry. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 1.47% also shows a better performance than 32.29% of competitors. Over the past decade, TDS has maintained profitability for eight years, ranking better than 54.64% of its peers. 1796198933949739008.png

Evaluating Growth Metrics

The company's Growth Rank is relatively low at 3/10. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is just 0.20%, and the 5-Year Rate is slightly better at 0.80%, indicating slow growth relative to the industry. The projected Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next three to five years is estimated at -0.38%, which, although not promising, still ranks better than 4.9% of the industry. 1796198952022994944.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors in TDS, Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,136,832 shares, representing 1.89% of the company, while Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) owns 2,092,042 shares, accounting for 1.85%. Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) holds a smaller stake with 48,922 shares, which is 0.04% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Telephone and Data Systems Inc competes with several firms in the telecommunications sector. Notable competitors include Globalstar Inc (GSAT, Financial) with a market cap of $2.13 billion, Cable One Inc (CABO, Financial) valued at $2.05 billion, and Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) with a market cap of $1.76 billion. These companies represent the closest in market capitalization within the same industry.

Conclusion

Telephone and Data Systems Inc's financial health and market position reflect a mix of challenges and opportunities. The company's stock valuation has adjusted from being modestly undervalued to fairly valued, reflecting changes in market perceptions and its own financial metrics. Despite a slow growth rate, its profitability in certain metrics and strategic shareholder base provide a stable foundation. Investors should consider both the risks associated with the company's growth prospects and the stability offered by its operational achievements when evaluating its potential for long-term investment.

