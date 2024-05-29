On May 29, 2024, Thomas Rodgers, EVP, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial), sold 922 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $556.33 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,776 shares of McKesson Corp.

McKesson Corp, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology, continues to play a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sectors.

Over the past year, Thomas Rodgers has sold a total of 8,503 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of McKesson Corp were trading at $556.33 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $73.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.17, which is above both the industry median of 17.33 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of McKesson Corp's stock is estimated at $469.33, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at McKesson Corp provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.